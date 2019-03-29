Carpentersville (Ill.) Dundee-Crown junior tight end prospect Justin Prusko (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) is a name to watch in the growing Class of 2020. Prusko checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I play football, basketball and now I'm getting ready for Lacrosse season," Prusko said. "I'm also drawing some recruiting looks in both football and basketball. I love football first but I'm also staying open to both football and basketball when it comes to my recruiting."

Prusko recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been getting a lot of college coaches following me on Twitter along with sending mail. I've been in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, South Dakota, SIU, NIU, Ball State and also Youngstown State. I'm hoping that those coaches will come back into school this spring and I'm also hoping to get out to visit some schools later this spring."

Prusko has also been focusing on improving his overall game this off-season.

"Improving my overall speed has been a big focus for me. I also want to add more good weight and I'm I was happy that I didn't drop much weight during basketball season for the first time I can ever remember. I would say a few of my strengths are that I have good hands, I'm a strong run blocker and I have pretty good strength overall."

Prusko is also been focused on his academics this spring.

"I'm taking the SAT in school in a few weeks so I've been really focused on my academics and getting ready for the SAT."