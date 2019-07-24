Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic junior defensive end/wide receiver prospect Justin Stallworth (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is a big, tall and athletic playmaker on both sides of the football who has been on recruiting radar screens since last fall. Stallworth checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting news update.

"Our team camp has been going good this summer," Stallworth said. "We are really promising and most of our team last year was all juniors or sophomores and we bring back a lot of talented kids with experience."

Stallworth, who also runs track in the spring at Marian Catholic recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I wasn't able to get out to any college camps this summer unfortunately. We did see a lot of different college coaches in school over the spring. I've been in contact with the coaches from Iowa State, Boston College and also Minnesota the most this summer. They just wanted to get to know me better and I'm hoping to get out to see some college games this coming season. I would say that my dream school would either be Louisville or Clemson. I just always have watched Clemson on TV, plus I have family that lives in Louisville."

So what did Stallworth work on to improve his overall game this past off-season?

"I worked hard on just improving my overall footwork and hands. I'm playing both defensive end and also wide receiver so I've also been just focusing on getting better at both positions. I like playing both positions, but I feel that receiver is my more natural position and I feel the most comfortable at receiver."

So does Stallworth set any type of personal goals for this upcoming season?

"I really don't and it's more about just doing the best I can for my team. Last season was a huge jump from freshman football to varsity. It took me to get through my first game to start to feel more comfortable and I'm hoping that this season will be a lot smoother compared to this time last year."

