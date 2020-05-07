Chicago (IL) St. Rita junior athlete prospect Kyle James (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) is one of several returning starters for the 2019 Class 5A state runner up Mustangs for the upcoming 2020 season. James, who played both running back and defensive back last season checks in and is no question a speedy name to watch in the Class of 2021.

"Like everyone else I've been laying low and staying on top of my online assignments and schoolwork," James said. "I've been able to bring up a few of my grades along with getting my workouts. It's been getting pretty boring having to stay at home all the time now but I'm trying to stay busy and get thought all of it."

James. a speedy athlete who is also an excellent student in the classroom filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I have been adding offers from some smaller level schools. I have offers now from Northern Michigan (D2), Minnesota-Duluth (D2), Judson (NAIA) and also Northwoods (D2). I've also been in contact with a lot of different schools. Southeast Missouri State, Drake, Dartmouth, Yale and some other Ivy League schools have reached out. A lot of schools said they wanted to see me workout this spring and unfortunately that won't happen now. I was also planning to run track this spring and everything was closed because of COVID19. I was able to run indoor track for a few meets but that was it."

Look for James to also draw recruiting attention at more than just one position.

"I'll play anywhere the team needs me to play and I've been playing mainly running back until last season. I was able to get a good feel for defense last year and I've been focused on really improving my overall game. I've worked hard on my back peddle and footwork and just learning more about the defensive back position. I feel that my more natural position is running back, but I'm open to play anywhere."

Does James have a dream school?

"My dream school is Ohio State. I've always rooted for Ohio State since I was a little kid. My Uncle Ralph was a big Ohio State fan and I guess he was a big reason I became an Ohio State fan."

