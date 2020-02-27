Lake Forest (Ill.) junior athlete prospect Richie Hoskins (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) had a very solid season in 2019 for the Scouts. Hoskins saw playing time last season at corner, safety and receiver along with stepping up and playing most of his 2019 season at quarterback. Hoskins is no question a name to watch and get to know him better here.

"I ended up playing much the season at quarterback last year because of some injuries," Hoskins said. "I was playing corner along with some safety and receiver. I just wanted to do anything I could to help us win games and it worked out for us."

Hoskins filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Bowling Green along with the coaches from Cornell, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth and some smaller level schools. From a position standpoint some of the college coaches are looking at me as more of a receiver. I feel like my most natural position is at wide receiver and I've been working out this winter at receiver. I don't have any college visits set for this spring. I'm playing Lacrosse for my school so that makes it harder to get out, but I'm hoping to make more visits soon."

So what has Hoskins been working on to improve his game this winter?

"I definitely want to add more size. I've also been working out at receiver this winter so I'm working on my route running and my overall speed. I've been also lifting a lot more this winter along with adding a lot more carbs and protein into my diet."

Hoskins is also excited for his upcoming senior season and is trying to follow the lead from last season's senior class.

"Our senior class showed so much resiliency last season and they just refused to quit and we came from behind several times. We were down 27-7 to Stevenson and came back to win. Those seniors were unbelievable leaders and I want to be that type of leader for this team."

