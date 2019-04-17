Romeoville (Ill.) junior athlete prospect Zach Gibson (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) is a relatively newcomers to high school football, yet Gibson has some serious tools and potential and is definitely a name to watch in the Class of 2020. Get to know Zach Gibson in this latest recruiting news update.

"This time of the year I'm running track for my school along with working with Don Bebee," Bryant said. "My recruiting has been going well and I made a visit to Michigan State last weekend for the spring game and I had a great visit."

Gibson, who is the son of current Romeoville head coach and former Notre Dame and NFL standout defensive linemen Oliver Gibson, filled us in on his visit to Michigan State this past weekend.

"I had a great visit to Michigan State and I really liked the school. I was able to tour the campus along with getting to watch the Michigan State spring game. I also was able to tour the facilities and I had a chance to talk with some of the coaches at Michigan State. The coaches said that they want me to remain in touch with them and that the Michigan State coaches will be back in my school soon. They want to come see one of my workouts and we are expecting a lot of college coaches in school this spring."

Gibson, who just started playing football last season for the Spartans in 2018 as a quarterback is drawing a large potion of his recruiting looks and attention at wide receiver.

"I played quarterback last season for my school but most of the college coaches have said they like me as either a wide receiver or maybe at tight end. I've been in contact with the coaches from Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri and also Arizona State. I also made a visit to NIU and the NIU coaches were in school last winter along with the coaches from Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois."

Gibson, who is also a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) at Romeoville discussed what he's been working on to improve his overall game this off-season.

"As far as playing quarterback I want to improve my arm strength along with just improving my football IQ. I just want to improve everything in my game since last year was my first year of playing organized football. I have a lot to learn but I feel like I'm starting to get better everyday."

It's also pretty easy to figure out who's Gibson's dream school.

"Yeah it would be Notre Dame for me for obvious reasons since my Dad played at Notre Dame."