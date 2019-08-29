Watch List: Class of 2021 QB
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
QB JJ McCarthy Nazareth Academy 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021 (Michigan)
QB Athan Kaliakmanis Antioch 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2021 (Minnesota)
QB Trenton Kyler DeKalb 5-foot-10, 160 pounds 2021
QB James Cooper Jr. Harlem 6-foot-0, 195 pounds 2021
QB Kaleb Applebey Mt. Carmel Ill 6-foot-6, 205 pounds 2021
QB/ATH Sam Jackson Naperville Central 5-foot-10 170 pounds 2021 (Minnesota)
QB Justin Lynch Mount Carmel 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021
QB Darius Wilson St. Laurence 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021
QB Kevin Conway Providence Catholic 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021
QB Tyler Macon East St. Louis 6-foot-1, 180 pounds 2021
QB Perrion McClinton Loyola Academy 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021
QB Phil Hird Warren Township 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 2021
QB Nick Bulgarelli Wauconda 6-foot-2 175 pounds 2021
QB Brett Galletti Ottawa 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021
QB Ethan Hampton Aurora Christian 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 2021