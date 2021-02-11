EdgyTim - Watch List: DB Amon Walker

Willowbrook (Ill.) junior defensive back prospect Amon Walker (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) is a talented and athletic defender who has been impressive this past fall and winter at various camps and showcase events. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 in the State of Illinois here.

"I've been staying busy lately between playing 7on7 for Boom and also just training and staying on top of school work," Walker said. "Our team is doing online Zoom meetings and we are starting to get ready for spring football season."

Walker has also started to draw recruiting attention and interest this winter.

"I've been in contact and getting follows from the coaches at Toledo, Bucknell, NIU, Eastern Michigan and also St. Thomas. The coaches from NIU seem pretty interested in me and I've had talks with defensive backs coach Derrick Jackson and also head coach Thomas Hammock. All of the schools who have reached out have said they want to see some of my early spring season videos and that they are excited about my game."

So how has Walker been able to stay on top of his game during the COVID pandemic?

"It's been hard at times because we are still all remote learning and we've had limited access to the school and the facilities. Working with Boom has really helped me in a lot of ways. I've been able to work on my cover skills along with just getting to compete against some great players. Boom also has a lot of good coaches who have helped me in a lot of ways. I've been playing both safety and some corner for Boom and we have one more tournament this coming weekend in South Carolina."

So is Walker ready for the start of the spring IHSA football season which is set to begin on March 19th?

"I'm ready and I'm definitely excited that football is back. I was holding out hope it was gonna happen but I had my doubts. It was a big surprise when the IHSA announced that sports are back and I can't wait to start playing."

How has Walker's game improved since he last saw the field in 2019?

"My overall coverage is much better including my zone coverage skills. I'm trusting my instincts more and also trusting my teammates more now compared to 2019. I also feel I'm much more coachable now and physically just bigger, stronger and faster."