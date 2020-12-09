EdgyTim - Watch List: DE Brooks Bahr

Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy sophomore defensive end prospect Brooks Bahr (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) has yet to reach the varsity level for the Ramblers and head coach John Holocek. Brooks had a strong showing at Sunday's Boom Midwest Best of the Best showcase and is no question a name to watch in the Class of 2023 in the State of Illinois. Get to know this latest name on the rise here.

"I really had a lot of fun at the Boom showcase," Bahr said. "This was my first ever showcase camp and it was just great to get out and compete against some other kids. The camp had a lot of strong players and competition."

Bahr, who played at the freshman level for Loyola in 2019 broke down his thoughts on his camp performance from Sunday.

"It was just good to get my first showcase camp experience in and behind me. I was able to do pretty well in positional drill work. I also was able to learn a lot from the one on ones and I can now go back and work on some things I need to improve. I was able to go against some really good linemen in one on ones. It was good to see and go against kids I've never faced before and I feel I'll just get better from the camp experience."

Bahr also discusses not having a fall football season and how he's been abled to take advantage of the slowdown.

"It was really strange not playing football this fall. I tried to loom at the whole situation as a positive and a chance for me to keep training and working on getting better. I've been able to get stronger and work harder on my game and just getting into better shape. I've been working on just improving everything and just trying to perfect my craft. I'm also working on just having a higher football IQ. I'm working with Coach Kerry Neal at WIN on my skills and being a more physical player."

Bahr next goal is to make it to the Ramblers varsity level this spring.

"I've been working at the sophomore level now and I'm hoping I'll get an opportunity to move up this year."