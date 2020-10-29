EdgyTim - Watch List: DL Kevin Madden

Naperville (Ill.) North junior defensive tackle prospect Kevin Madden (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) has only one season of football under his belt, but Madden has the look and the tools to develop into an in demand name to watch in the Class of 2022. Get to know the latest name on the rise here.

"I have been working this off season with the coaches at FIST along with taking part in our team contact days," Madden said. "Our team camp has been going well and we finish our camp up later this week. It's been good to just go out and get work in with the team and learning more about learning our defense."

Madden, who has so far played just one year of organized football in 2019has been working hard to learn the game and improve this off season.

"Last year was my first year of high school football after playing basketball. I played defensive tackle last season on the sophomore team while I was learning the game. This coming season I'm planning to play both defensive tackle and defensive end. I was a little nervous in my first game in 2019 but after playing basketball for so many years I just felt better after each snap and it started to come together for me pretty quickly."

So what part of his game is Madden working to improve this fall?

"I'm really working hard on improving my footwork and speed. I really need to work on using my hands better and just become more effective overall with my hands."

Does Madden have any winter plans in mind leading up to reporting back for spring football in February?

"I'll just keep working out and lifting this winter. I'm going to keep working with FIST and Coach Saloman and working on just getting better."

Does Madden have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Northwestern. My Dad has a family friend who has a son playing for Northwestern (Blake Gallagher) and I went to see them play last year at Wisconsin. Northwestern offers great academics and it's also a strong football program."



