Pontiac (Ill.) junior DT prospect Steven Lewis (6-foot-1, 275 pounds) is an impressive interior defensive linemen who no question is a name to watch in the growing Class of 2020. Lewis checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"Besides working out for football I'm also in track season now for my school," Lewis said. "I did indoor track and now I'm getting ready for the outdoor track season. I throw shot and discus but last year I also ran the 100 as well."

Lewis, who is a three sport athlete at Pontiac (football/wrestling/track) filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Illinois State, McKendree, Yale, Cornell, Princeton along with a handful of smaller schools. I've been receiving camp invites from schools and I made a junior day visit to Illinois State. Illinois State also has interest in me for track as well as football."

So what has Lewis been focused on improving in his overall game this winter?

"I definitely have been working on just improving my overall speed and quickness. I would say that some of my strengths is that I'm a really aggressive player. I also get off the snap pretty well and I have good feet and first step along with good overall strength."

So does Lewis have a dream school?

"My dream school would be either Illinois State or Illinois. Both schools are close to home, offer a strong education and great football."