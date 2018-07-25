Belleville (Ill.) Althoff junior cornerback/wide receiver recruit Dylan Appleton (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) already is holding an FCS level offer along with drawing increased recruiting attention this summer. Get to know this latest name to the growing Class of 2020 here.

"We wrapped up our team camp last week," Appleton said. "Our team camp went great and I really think that we should win state this year. We have the talent and this team just seems to have a really tight bond and is ready to go."

Appleton, who also plays basketball and also played for Boom St. Louis this past off season also recapped his summer college camp travels.

"I ended up camping this summer at Miami of Ohio, SIU Carbondale, Southeast Missouri State and also Indiana. I would say that my best camp this summer was at Miami of Ohio. I just felt that I was able to just perform well at both receiver and defensive back at the camp at Miami of Ohio. A lot of the college coaches told me after the camps that they liked my game and that they also want me to stay in touch with them this season."

Appleton has also remained in touch with Indiana State, who extended Appleton his first scholarship offer last spring.

"The coaches from Indiana State made a few in school visits over the spring and they offered me a scholarship offer. I really like the Indiana State cornerbacks coach (Deon Broomfield) and I'm going to get up to visit the school when they play it's opening game when they play Quincy."

Appleton also discussed what he's been focused on improving this off season.

"I really worked hard on my overall defensive back skills. I worked hard on just improving my overall man coverage skills and just improving my overall game. Playing for Boom this winter also helped me a lot with just getting reps and getting to go against some great players at both receiver and defensive back."

So does Appleton have a dream school?

"I would say that Illinois is my dream school. Illinois is the home state school and plays in the Big Ten and offers a great education."

