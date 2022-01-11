Watch List: ILB/DE Oshobi Odior

Oswego (Ill.) East junior inside linebacker/defensive end prospect Oshobi Odior (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) had an all conference and all area season this past fall for the Wolves and head coach Tyson LeBlanc. Odior is back in school this week after his holiday break and get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2023 here.

"I had a really nice holiday and we started back to school today (Monday)," Odior said. "I've also been busy with basketball season along with trying to get my lifting and workouts in for football. We are having a very good basketball season so far and we are 17-1 right now. It's been a lot of fun."

Odior, who played inside linebacker for the Wolves in the fall 2021 season also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've been in contact with NIU and we've been talking quite a bit. I've also been in touch with the coaches at Illinois and also Kent State. I made game day visits in the fall to Minnesota, Illinois, Kent State and NIU along with a few smaller schools. We also saw some college coaches in school back in December. The coaches from Illinois, Wyoming, Eastern Michigan and some smaller schools made in school visits. The feedback from those coaches has been good. They all want to have me come visit them this spring, and a lot of the coaches aid they would be back in school this spring to watch a workout."

Odior was also asked to break down his 2021 fall football season and his performance.

"Last season was the first time I played inside linebacker. I had played linebacker in grade school but up until last year I played running back. I thought I was able to adjust to playing linebacker pretty quickly. I really liked playing inside linebacker and I really liked hitting people. I ended up being the team's leading tackler and I was very happy to make the move from running back to inside linebacker. I definitely need to keep working on my linebacker fundamentals along with working again on my running back skills. I'm going to most likely play both positions next season. I need ti add more speed and more explosiveness. Playing basketball this winter has definitely helped with my feet and quickness."

Does Odior have a dream school?

"I really don't have one specific dream school to be honest. .My dream is toi play college football at the highest level. I just want to be able to get my name out there, have a good college career and try to play in the NFL."



