Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior inside linebacker prospect Jack Belskis (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is an all conference, all area and IHSA All Academic team player for the Mustangs and new head coach John Parpet and Belskis is no question a name to watch. Get to know Jack Belskis better here.

"This winter I've been lifting and working out," Belskis said. "I also play baseball in the spring so I'm also in the cages and just getting ready for baseball season as well."

Belskis, who is an excellent student in the class room (4.1GPA on a 4.0 scale) filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I camped last summer at Wisconsin, Miami of Ohio and I also went to the North Central College camp that featured the Penn State and Western Illinois coaches. Miami of Ohio invited me to a junior day in late January and I'm planning to attend. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Harvard plus Minnesota-Moorhead along with some smaller level schools. I know that we've seen some college coaches in school this week and my coaches said we are expecting more coaches in school this month."

Belskis filled us in on what he's working on to improve his overall game this winter.

"I'm focused on just improving my overall mobility and strength. I also just want to add more speed and be able to go sideline to sideline quicker than last season and also add more overall burst. I also want to just improve my overall coverage skills. I feel that my strengths are my ability to read linemen and make plays along with just knowing my assignments and playing physical."

So does Belskis have a dream school along with a player that he admires?

"I've always been a fan of Wisconsin so they would be my dream school. AS far as a player that I admire I would say it's Brian Urlacher from the Bears."

