Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior inside linebacker recruit Austin Maciel Haygood (6-foot-0, 230 pounds) had a terrific 2019 junior season for the Class 7A state champion Caravan. Maciel Haygood checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I have four offers now and Grand Valley State offered me today (Monday) which is exciting," Maciel Haygood said. "I have offers from Brown, Grand Valley State, Northwoods and also Minnesota Duluth."

Maciel Haygood, who is also a strong student in the classroom has also been drawing recruiting attention from several schools this spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from all of the schools who offered me along with the coaches from San Diego, St, Thomas, Sioux Falls along with Columbia, Dayton, Sacred Heart, Bryant, Harvard and also Yale. I had plans this spring to visit Penn, Lehigh and also NIU but all of those had to be cancelled. The feedback from the college coaches has been positive so far. They all had planed to watch a spring workout or they wanted me to camp with them this summer. Some of the FVC schools have said they want to see my early season video."

Maciel Haygood, who also plays rugby and runs track in the spring has been focused on his online classes along with staying ready for his 2020 senior season.

"I really loved playing rugby and also running track in the spring, so once everything was cancelled I've been just focusing now on just getting ready for the football season. I've been able to get my lifts in since my trainer has a weight setup I can use and we've also done some one on one sessions."

So what part of his game has Maciel Haygood been focused on improving this off season?

"It's all about getting bigger, stronger and faster. For me it's all about getting better every season and I feel like I have more strength and speed to better take on all comers this coming season."

Austin Maciel Haygood has scholarship offers from Brown, Grand Valley State, Northwoods and Minnesota Duluth.



