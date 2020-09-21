EdgyTim - Watch List: LB Brock Wood

Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior inside linebacker prospect Brock Wood (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) had a terrific 2019 sophomore season and a key performer for the Class 4A state champion Rockets. Wood is also a name to watch this fall and winter in recruiting circles and get to know this latest name to watch in the 2022 class here.

"We are taking all classes online so far," Wood said. "We are starting our team camp this coming week and everyone is excited to come back and get to work."

Wood, who was an all conference and all area selection in 2019 for the Rockets and head coach Mike Noll filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I've been getting some follows on Twitter from a lot of different coaches on Twitter. I've been working on and focusing on just improving and getting better. It's been hard not having football, especially over the last few weeks. We have a great team of senior leaders who have been talking about staying ready and focused on the season whenever we play again. I'm looking at taking advantage of the time we have now before the spring and just getting better."

Wood also reflected back on his adjustment from his 2019 season, his first on the varsity level.

"The first week of the season I was really nervous playing up on the varsity. I was playing a new position and I just wasn't sure of myself at first. The game started to really slow down for me really after the first quarter of the first game. I just went out and played and didn't worry about anything after that first quarter."

So what has Wood been working on to improve his overall game so far this fall?

"My main focus has been on just improving my overall speed and agility along with my side to side speed. "