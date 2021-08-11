Watch List: LB Jack Sadowsky

Batavia (Ill.) junior inside linebacker prospect Jack Sadowsky (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has been impressive so far this summer for the Batavia Bulldogs taking part in a few different team events and 7on7 this summer. Sadowsky checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and previews his upcoming junior season in this recruiting update. Get to know this latest Class of 2023 name to watch here.

"It's been great getting back to practices and just getting back to football," Sadowsky said. "We've been getting after it so far. We have early morning practices and then in the afternoon was have film and walk thru's for now."

Sadowsky recapped his summer college camp travels.

"I went to college camps over the summer to the UIndy Mega Camp along with a Northwestern one day camp. This was the first college camp experiences for me this summer and it went pretty good overall. It took me a little bit to get used to the whole camp experience but once I got used to things I thought I performed pretty well. The Northwestern camp was fun and I was able to also tour the campus and overall that camp was also a good experience. It was good to see where I'm at from a testing standpoint along with getting to compete against other kids from all over."

Sadowsky also filled us in on his fist season at the varsity level last spring.

"I ended up being moved around a bit positionally. I've played inside linebacker, some outside linebacker along with playing defensive end. The first two spring games was a bit nerve wracking just trying to adjust to the varsity level. I really started to settle down every game once I make that first tackle and all of the nerves and the butterflies just goes away and I can focus on making plays."

So what has Sadowsky been working on to improve his overall game for this coming season?

"I have been working on and focused on just being a better player at whatever position I'm asked to play. I also focused on improving my speed and I'm a much faster player this summer."

Does Sadowsky have a dream school?

"My friend Ryan and I are big Tennessee fans. We just always watch Tennessee whenever they are on TV."

