Watch List: LB Joe Kingsbury

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior outside linebacker prospect Joe Kingsbury (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) had a very strong 2021 fall season for the Class 7A runner up St. Rita Mustangs. Kingsbury checks in and recaps his fall season along with his recruiting news and his off season plans in this update.

"I just wrapped up the semester this week with final exams," Kingsbury said. "I ended up getting all A's on my exams and it was a great way to end the semester. I'm back now to just lifting and working out and getting ready for the next season."

Kingsbury, who's father Matt Kingsbury was a Hall of Fame player for St. Rita discussed his fall football season along with transferring into St. Rita.

"The season didn't end the way we wanted it to end, but it was a good first season for me at St. Rita. I needed to get used to a new high school along with getting to know a new team and new coaches. I was able to fit in well with the team and in school and we had a great run. It was a big transition and I would be missing a lot of my friends at my old school. In the end I definitely have no regrets and it was definitely worth it and I love playing and going to school at St. Rita.

Kingsbury also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I'ver been getting some interest from the coaches at Air Force, Western Michigan, Dartmouth and also Illinois State. I made a game day visit to Illinois early in the season and it was a really good visit.Illinois has really nice facilities and a great campus. I've also started getting follows from Kent State and also Purdue lately. A lot of those coaches want me to send them my season Hudl ."

Kingsbury also was asked to break down his fall season and on the field performance.

"I was pretty happy with my overall recognition and that I was able to make much better reads last season. I need to work on improving my overall speed, change of direction and just be a more athletic player."

Does Joe Kingsbury have a dream school?

"My Dad played at Purdue and I would love to play for Purdue. Overall I'm pretty open when it comes to any one specific schools."