Batavia (Ill) sophomore inside linebacker prospect Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) played this past season at defensive end for the Bulldogs and head coach Dennis Piron. Yet Weerts is now in the process of transitioning to playing inside linebacker and checks in and updates his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"This winter I'm focused on lifting with my team along with training with Pro Force training," Weerts said. "I'm making the transition to inside linebacker this winter and it's been going really well so far."

Weerts started all last season at defensive end and recapped his thoughts from his sophomore season at the varsity level in 2018.

"I had fun last season and it was a year for me to get used to playing at the varsity level. Getting used to the overall speed at the varsity level was the biggest adjustment. It took me until the second game or so before I started to feel comfortable and after that I was ready to go. It was also the only time I played on the same team with my older brother (Luke Weerts/NDSU pledge) and just getting a chance to be out there on the field with him was great."

Weerts has also started to draw some steady recruiting looks so far this winter.

"I'm still just a sophomore but I've had some interest from schools like Eastern Illinois, South Dakota State, North Dakota State along with a few other schools. I'm also starting to get other schools following me on Twitter as well."

Weerts also filled us in on what part of his game he wants to improve upon this off season.

"I definitely want to get faster and be able to better go from sideline to sideline. I also want to just get more explosive and become a big time play makers for my team."

Does Weerts, who will run track this spring for Batavia have a dream school?

"I've always been a fan of NIU. NIU is close to home and just growing up in my area NIU was always a team to watch. They have become a really good program and it's a cool place."

