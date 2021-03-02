EdgyTim - Watch List: LB Mitch Larkin

Palatine (Ill.) junior outside linebacker prospect Mitch Larkin (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) is excited and gearing up for what he hopes is a successful spring IHSA football season. Larkin has been impressive at various camps and showcase events this offseason, and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"We start practices on Wednesday and I've been just working out on my own and getting ready," Larkin said. "I've been going and lifting at a local gym on my own along with working with Coach (Tom) Nelson at TNT. I was really surprised when the IHSA announced we would have a spring season. I was starting to lose some hope but everyone is now super excited for the spring season."

Larkin filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've gotten follows and recruiting attention so far from the coaches at NIU, Illinois, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Northern Michigan along with Missouri Western, Minnesota State and also San Diego. Every coach wants to see my early sporing season video tape. I know that my spring video will be a big part of the recruiting process and I'm ready to show all of the coaches how much better my game has gotten since 2019."

So what part of his game has Larkin been focused on improving since the 2019 season?

"I've worked really hard on just being more athletic, more explosive and just being able to just be a better all around linebacker. I did a lot of training, working with places like EFT for linebacker drills plus working on my speed at TNT plus lifting as much as I can.My goal for this coming season would be to have 65-70 plus tackles and to also get a few picks. I just want to show everyone that my game has gotten so much better now."

Larkin is also feeling good about the Pirates changes this spring.

"We will have a really good team this spring. Everyone is working hard and we are getting a great effort from everyone. We can't wait to get back on the field and get back to work."



