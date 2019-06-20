Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice junior inside linebacker prospect Myles Jones (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) had an impressive sophomore season on the varsity for the Class 8A state runner up Brother Rice Crusaders. Jones, who has been hitting a handful of college camps so far this summer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"The summer has been going good so far," Jones said. "I've been able to go to a few college camps and we also have been in team camp now and we are looking really strong."

Jones, who started as a sophomore and was one of the leading tacklers for the Crusaders in 2018 recapped his recent college camp travels.

"I went to camps at Iowa and also Northwestern and I felt I did good at both camps. I was able to work with the linebackers coaches at each school at the camps and I also was able to have good talks with them. Coach (Seth) Wallace from Iowa and Coach (Tim) McGargile from Northwestern both had good things to say and they also want me to remain in contact with them. I was able to learn a lot at the camps from those coaches and hopefully I can stay in touch with them this fall."

Does Jones have any remaining camp plans?

"I'm camping this Friday at Virginia and then I'm going to the Concordia Chicago satellite camp on June 28th."

So which schools have shown recruiting interest in Jones this spring and summer?

"Besides the schools that I've camped with I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Kentucky, Wyoming, Michigan State, Iowa State and also Ohio University. I visited NIU back in February for a recruiting Junior Day event."

So what has Jones been working on to improve his overall game from a season ago?

"I definitely want to get better at stopping the run and I also wanted to bulk up and add more size so I can be better inside. I also have been working hard on just shedding blocks better and getting to the ball carrier faster. I feel that now I have more size and strength I'll be able to wrap up and finish tackles better than last season."