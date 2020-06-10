Aurora (Ill.) Central Catholic junior outside linebacker prospect Ty Hopp (6-foot-0, 215 pounds) is a hard nosed two way starter and impact player for the Chargers. Ge tot know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here.

"So far this summer it's about just working out and staying at home and waiting," Hopp said. "We are now waiting to go back to school and start conditioning with the team. For now we are having group chats and meetings and making sure everyone is working hard and staying safe."

Hopp, who played running back and linebacker last season for the Chargers filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've had some college coaches following me on Twitter along with contacting my coaches at school. Cincinnati has been following me along with Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, NIU and a few other schools. I was hoping to go out and camp this summer at Iowa, Wisconsin, NIU and I was also looking at going down South and camping at a few schools like Clemson. Unfortunately all of those camps got cancelled because of COVID-19."



So what part of his game has Hopp been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been focused on just making better reads and just taking better angles. I also want to stop second guessing myself at times and just play faster and more physical. I'm always working out and lifting and I've also been working on adding more speed and strength."

Hopp also reflected back on his 2019 sophomore season and how that experience went in his first season at the varsity level.

"I would say that I started to feel more comfortable at the varsity level during camp my sophomore year. I went all out and the speed of the game wasn't a big adjustment for me to be honest. The biggest adjustment for me was learning all my assignments and I had a lot of help from the seniors. Also just communicating better and more consistently was another big adjustment."

Hopp also discussed his own personal goals for his upcoming 2020 junior season.

"My personal goals is to have 10 plus sacks and have over 100 tackles. I also want to rush for 10-15 plus touchdowns at running back. Another goal I've set is being a better leader for my team this season and get the seniors into the state playoffs."

