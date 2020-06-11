Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick junior offensive center prospect Jimmy Liston (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has bene a varsity starter for the Friars since his freshman season. Liston is one of several underclassmen names to watch from the Home of the Friars and the growing Class of 2022.

"I've been having a really good summer so far," Liston said. "I've been working and training with both Jack Allen and Matt Allen. I was able to get to know them through the wresting community and they have already taught me so much. I've improved my technique and have learned so much already from them."

Liston, who hasn't missed a varsity snap since his freshman year filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Purdue, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Iowa and Ball State plus a few other schools. I was hoping to camp at several of those schools this summer but that's all been cancelled. We are planning to get back with the team for summer workouts this week and I'm going to keep busy working with the team and getting ready for the season."

Liston, who finished 8th in state for wrestling this past winter filled us in on what he's been focused on improving this off season.

"I've been just working hard on improving my overall technique, footwork and just getting quicker. I want my first step to really improve which should give me much better leverage. I'm also working on improving my long snapping skills all the time."

Liston also reflected back on his 2018 at the varsity level and when he finally felt comfortable playing with the older players.

"It was a pretty humbling experience my freshman season. I would say that my last game of the year that season (against Mount Carmel) was when I really started to gain a lot more confidence. I went up against a great player in Marcelo Mendiola and I felt I did pretty well that game. That game just gave me a lot of confidence which I was able to carry into the next season."

Does Liston have a dream school?

"I actually have three dream schools. Purdue is one of those schools because my Dad (Brian Liston) played at Purdue (1979-1984) and he also played center. Wisconsin is just a great school and they also have a great law schools which is a field I'm considering studying in college. I'm also a big fan of Oklahoma mainly because of the great tradition they have as a football program."

