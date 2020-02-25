Burlington (Ill.) Central junior offensive guard prospect Jake Borman (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) was part of a up and coming group of starting offensive linemen in 2019 for the Rockets, and Borman will also be a 3 year varsity starter in 2020. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 here.

"This winter I'm throwing for our track team and the season has been going well," Borman said. "This past week I broke a school record for one of my throws (shot put) and besides track I'm just working hard , lifting and getting ready for football."

Borman also recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"We saw quite a few college coaches in school back in January and I've also been in touch with several coaches. I've been in touch with the coaches from SIU, Minnesota State, Minnesota Moorehead plus Southwest Minnesota State for football along with hearing from some schools like Illinois State for track. Track is an option for me but my top priority is football."

So what part of his overall game does Borman want to improve this off season?

"I definitely want to get faster and quicker on my feet along with making sure my head is on a swivel. I'm also working hard in the weight room and I need to get stronger for next season. I would say my main strength is my aggressiveness. I go 100 percent on every play and push everyone away from my quarterback."

Borman is also excited for his 2020 senior season and feels that the Rockets will be ready for the rugged Fox Valley conference in 2020.

"I definitely noticed a different last season playing in the FVC and no question it's a great conference. The kids overall seemed bigger and stronger but we also had a young team last season, and this time around we will be much more ready. We bring back a lot of kids from last season and we will be much more experienced this year."



