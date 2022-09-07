Tinley Park (Ill.) Andrew sophomore offensive guard prospect Michael McDonough (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) was impressive this past off season taking part in some various camps and showcase events. McDonough has also gotten off to a strong start this fall for the Andrew Thunderbolts (1-1) and head coach Andrew Lewandowski and McDonough discusses his recent visit to Michigan and more in this update.

"So far the season has been going pretty well," McDonough said. "We had a big win over Oswego last week and .now we take on our rival Sandburg which is always a big game."

McDonough also filled us in on making his first ever varsity start this season and how that transition has gone for him so far.

"This is my first year starting on varsity so I was a little nervous going into that first game. It took really the first series and that first drive and once that was over I stopped being nervous and just went out and played. The speed of the game was different but I trained pretty hard for the jump to the varsity."

McDonough also made a recent game day visit to Michigan.

"I went to Michigan for a game day visit when they played Colorado State and overall it was an awesome visit. I've been to two games now at Michigan but this was my first as a recruit. We got to the game early in the morning on Saturday and they had breakfast for us. They also had a player panel along with a parent panel where we could ask them questions about the school and recruiting. We then went out to the field and watched the pregame warmups then went to our seats. We sat in the second row and had great seats for the game. I was able to talk a little bit with the offensive line coach and the recruiting coach at Michigan after the game. They said that they want to see more of my game video and to keep working hard."

Does McDonough have any additional college game day visits planned?

"I'm looking at getting out to Northwestern for a game soon. I know that both Iowa and Washington have also talked to my coaches about me as well so I'm hoping to also get a game invites as well from both schools."

So how has McDonough's overall game improved this season compared to last year?

"I'm just so much better with my technique, using my hands better and just staying on my blocks longer. I'm also just a more physical player this season. My Dad is my line coach plus I also have worked with Tony Pape for over a year and he's also really helped me with my overall game."



