Bartlett (Ill.) junior offensive linemen prospect Thomas "Bubba" Hubbard (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) has continued to grow and develop into a top offensive linemen to watch in the State of Illinois Class of 2022. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here.

"Right now I'm just working out and waiting for our school board to approve us getting back together for team conditioning," Hubbard said. "We've also been just doing different Zoom sessions both positionally and as a team and trying to stay ready for football season."

Hubbard also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"Last winter we had several college coaches in school from NIU, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Central Michigan plus I know that the coaches from Missouri, Air Force and Syracuse have called my head coach (Matt Erlenbaugh) and inquired about me. The feedback from those coaches has been good and they all just want to get to know me better for now. I was hoping to camp at several colleges this summer but those all have been cancelled. I was planning to camp at Central Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Northwestern and also Iowa State."

Hubbard also looked back at his 2019 sophomore season and discussed his adjustment to the varsity level.

"Last year was a huge adjustment for me, but I just trusted my coaches and my teammates and they really helped me out. The overall speed of the game was easily the biggest adjustment. It really didn't hit me until maybe Week 2 or Week 3 that all of a sudden things just felt more comfortable for me. The game definitely started to slow down for me compared to that first week."

So what part of his game has Hubbard been working on to improve this off season?

"I'm always working on improving my overall technique and I've also been hitting the weight hard this off season. I just want to be bigger, stronger and quicker this coming season."

Hubbard is also excited for his upcoming 2020 junior season at Bartlett.

"We bring back a lot of kids who played last season and as long as we keep working together as a team we will had a really good season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today