Watch List: OL Carlos Rios

Chicago (Ill.) DePaul Prep sophomore offensive linemen prospect Carlos Rios (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) is having a strong season for the Rams and head coach Mike Passarella so far this season.Get to know this name to know in the growing Class of 2027 here.

"Last Friday was a big win for us against Carmel," Rios said. "This is my first season starting on the varsity and I'm getting better every week and it's been a great season for our team so far this season."

Rios filled us in on how his adjustment to the varsity level has done so far this season.

"I've been doing pretty good with it so far. I'm working hard and just trying to get better every week. We've bene playing against some great opponents all season long and that has made me really focus in on my game each week. It definitely took me a few weeks to settle in and get comfortable and just go out and play. I would say it was Week 3 when I just settled in to the pace of the game and it's been going great since that point of the season."

Rios was also able to make an early season game day visit to Illinois.

"I made a game day visit to Illinois when they played against Central Michigan. I visited Illinois when they held the state wrestling state title matches but this was my first visit as a recruit. Illinois was just really fun and a great experience. I was able to see the facilities along with just take in everything at Illinois that day and it was just a lot of fun. I spoke with a few of the recruiting coaches at Illinois like Coach Pat Ryan and everyone was just very nice at Illinois. Illinois home field and stadium is pretty awesome and it's just s really nice set up at Illinois. I also liked how the weight room at Illinois is right next to the field and you can take like 10 steps and be on the field."

So what will we see differently from his game this coming season?

"I've gotten stronger, faster and quicker and I'm just playing a lot faster this summer. I feel like I'm also making better reads and I'm just playing now with a much higher skill level."

Rios, who is also a strong student in the class room is excited for the remainder of the season including the state playoffs.

"Everyone was excited after the win on Friday because we are now locked into a state playoff spot. Everyone is working hard and playing well so far this season and we need to carry that into the playoffs. We have two more games to win before then and that's our big focus, winning this week against St. Francis."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today