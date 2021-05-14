Watch List: OL Carter Gessner

Minooka (Ill.) sophomore offensive guard prospect Carter Gessner (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) is one of a handful of impressive Class of 2023 offensive linemen prospects to watch from the Home of the Indians this spring. Gessner discusses his spring season and more here. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2023 here.

"Overall we didn't reach our goals of going 6-0 and winning the conference title," Gessner said. "But I was able to get better and taker advantage of the extra time I had to get ready because of the COVID shutdown."

Gessner recapped his recently completed spring football season, his first year at the varsity level.

"I was really nervous the first few series of the opening game, I was a little shaky but then I settled in and got comfortable pretty quickly. I was able to learn a lot from the older guys on the team. I felt good that I never took a play off and that I never felt I was outmatched the entire season. I did my part to help the team as much as I could and left it all on the field. I really want to just improve everything about my game this summer.I also want to just get to know my teammates better and just form a better bond as a team. I need to be able to communicate better with the rest of the linemen for the fall season."

Gessner also filled us in on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"My summer will involved just lifting, working out and trying to help out the younger guys moving up to the varsity this summer. I also play travel baseball in the summer so I'll play some travel ball on top of training and getting ready for football.I'm also going to look into getting out to a few college camps this summer and get some extra work in."

Gessner is also excited for his upcoming fall football season.

"We bring back a lot of kids with experience. We had three sophomore along starting on the offensive line this spring and we have a lot of talented on the roster. We still have a lot of work to do but we have a chance to have a really strong season."

Does Gessner have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Florida. My Dad is a big Florida fan and I also always rooted for the Gators."