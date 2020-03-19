St. Charles (Ill.) North junior defensive tackle prospect Carmine Bastone (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) was a two way starter and an impact player for the North Stars and head coach Rob Pomazak last season. Bastone checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"It's been a strange few days for sure," Bastone said when asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and it's impact. "We have two weeks off now then our spring break afterwards. We are trying to make sure everyone keeps working out and we also have school and classes online,"

Bastone filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've had interest and contact from the coaches at Princeton, Yale, Penn along with Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.) plus Minnesota Duluth (D2). I've been able to visit both Princeton along with St. Thomas and I was at Princeton last season for a game day visit which was a lot of fun. Schools have been looking at me more on the defensive line and I feel that the defensive line is the best natural fit for me."

Bastone has also been focused on improving his overall game this off season on both sides of the football.

"I'm working hard on both sides of the football and just trying to get better. On the defensive line I want to just work on having a better get off along with using my hands better. On the offensive line I'm working on just improving my overall technique and fundamentals. I'm also working hard to add more strength and just be a better all around player for next season."

Bastone and his teammates are also focused on having a much better showing in 2020 after a 4-5 season in 2019.

"Everyone is a lot more focused this winter and we definitely have a lot more leaders and stronger leadership this off season. I'm trying to be a more vocal leader this winter for my team. I think we also have much more of a trust factor in each others this off season and much more of a sense of urgency."

Does Bastone have a dream school?

"My dream is really to just earn an opportunity to play in college and play at the highest level I can."

