Burlington (Ill.) Central junior OL/DL prospect Matt Muetterties (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) no question passes the all important eyeball test this winter. Muetterties, who took part in the recently held 7th annual Franklin Middle School Dodgeball charity tournament fills us in on his latest recruiting news. Get to know this latest Name to Watch in the Class of 2020 here.

"The Dodgeball tournament (7th annual Franklin Middle School charity dodgeball tournament) was really fun," Muetterties said. "It was the first time we've ever done that and everyone had a blast. We ended up going 4-2 and we had one of the better teams."

Muetterties who started on both sides of the line last season for Burlington Central and head coach Brian Melvin has been focuses this winter on improving his overall game.

"I decided to not play basketball this winter instead I'm focused on football and trying to just improve my game. On offense I'm working on improving my footwork and on defense I want to get faster and stronger. I also want to just use my hands better on defense. I would say that some of my strengths is that I have good overall speed and good strength. I also feel that I have pretty good feet as well."

Muetterties, who is also a solid student in the class room recapped his latest recruiting news this winter.

"I haven't heard from too many schools just yet. We've had some smaller D3 schools show some interest. I'm hoping to get out to some college camps this summer and hopefully coaches will get a chance to see me in person this spring and summer."

Does Muetterties prefer either offense or defense at the next level?

"I really like defense better but I've also been a two way player for a long time now. I'm more than interested in playing on either side of the football if schools like me on offense."