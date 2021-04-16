EdgyTim - Watch List: OL Jacob Fuhrman

Minooka (Ill.) junior offensive linemen prospect Jacob Fuhrman (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is part of a young and talented Indians offensive linemen group this spring. Fuhrman, who is only in his second year of organized football this spring is a name to watch in the Class of 2022.

"The football season has been going pretty good so far," Fuhrman said. "I've been learning a lot this season. My sophomore year was the first year of organized football and this is my first year starting on the varsity."

Fuhrman has been able to transform from a "twig" as a freshman to a much bigger and stronger offensive linemen today.

"I ran cross country for a long time and I never really considered playing football. I was around 160-180 pounds as a freshman and I'm now at 260 pounds. It took me about a year and a half and I had a big growth spurt. Unfortunately I added a lot of bad weight at first but now I've been able to change that in the weight room. I was able to convert that bad weight into good weight. I really lifted a lot and we put a weight rack in my basement. It really came in handy during the pandemic and I was able to keep lifting during the shutdown."

So how long has it taken Furhman to adjust to playing at the varsity level this spring?

"I played in 2019 on the sophomore team and I got a playoff call up to the varsity for the playoffs. I was extremely nervous in Week 1 and it as jut the fourth game I've ever started. It took me about midway through the second quarter to really settle in and things started to all come together for me."

Has Furhman begun to draw any recruiting attention?

"I was invited to check out an open NIU spring practice, and NIU also invited me to check out a virtual junior day with NIU. I also was in touch with the coaches from Montana State and also Montana Tech. I'm planning to camp this summer at both Montana State and Montana Tech. My whole family comes from Montana and my Mom and Dad went to Montana State."

So what part of his game has improved the most since his 2019 season?

"My overall physicality has really improved since 2019. I just wasn't used to hitting people back then and I'm also able to stay on blocks longer these days."

