Watch List: OL Jacob Klink

Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah (4-0) junior offensive linemen prospect Jacob Klink (6-foot-4, 385 pounds) has been an impact player for the Indians who has begun drawing more and more recruiting interest and attention this fall from various college coaches. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2023 here.

"We are having a pretty good season (4-0) so far," Klink said. "School is also going well and it's great to be back in school in person full time. During COVID we did a hybrid of every other day in person classes then back home the next day so it's just better to be in school again."

Klink, who is also a thrower for the Hononegah track team filled us in on his latest recruiting contact so far this fall.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Army, NIU, Middle Tennessee State, Penn State, Northwestern, Eastern Michigan plus Ball State and Cincinnati. I camped this past summer at Wisconsin and I stay in touch with Coach Rudolph and I also talked with Minnesota during the summer camp season."

Does Klink have any upcoming college game day visits planned?

"I'm planning to go to a game at Northwestern in October. I'm also looking at getting out to games at Eastern Michigan and also Ball State for a game this season."

So how has Klink's overall game improved this fall compared to the spring shortened COVID season?

"My overall speed has really improved.I was able to trim down 25-30 pounds from the spring season and my big goal was to get to 385 pounds by the first game. I noticed a big difference in my speed and footwork this season and my next goal is to get to 360 pounds. I've also been working with a nutritionist and working on how I can keep improving my diet. I have the Hercules gene so I've been working and figuring out how I can balance my diet along with my activity each day. I really surprised the college coaches with my athleticism this summer at camps and I broad jumped 8 feet at the Wisconsin camp. That really caught the attention of a lot of coaches."



