New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior offensive linemen prospect James Berry (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) had a very strong 2022 junior season for the Celtics and head coach Tyler Plantz. Berry checks in and breaks down his junior season, latest recruiting news and more in this update. Get to know this name to watch in the growing Class of 2024 here.

"I'm just trying to heal up and recover from the season these days," Berry said. "It was definitely a long season but also a great season for us except the way it finished."

Berry filled us in on his latest recruiting new so far this fall.

"I was able to make a game day visit to Purdue earlier in the season and I had a great visit and experience. I ended up getting like 4-5 game day invites from Purdue along with the coaches from Minnesota, Akron, Nebraska, Toledo and Western Michigan. Those have been the main schools that have been reaching out and staying in contact with me so far."

Berry filled us in on his thoughts from the 2022 season, which saw the Celtics go from 3-6 in 2021 to a 9-5 record and the Class 4A state finals runner up.

"I mean we went from a 3-6 team to a state finals team in a year and a lot of the credit goes to Coach (Tyler) Plantz. He's just an amazing coach and motivator and he really worked us hard this past summer. Coach Plantz spent a lot of time with us linemen in the summer and was always around during or early morning workouts. Everyone bought into the program and every believed. All of our coaches did a lot of work to help us improve and get ready for every game all season long."

So what part of his overall game was Berry happy with this past season?

"My overall run blocking was 100 percent better this season compared to last season. I worked hard on improving my overall technique, and that along with just having more confidence in myself and my game made a big difference. I want to improve really everything in my game this off season. Our trainers along with out strength and conditioning coach have a great off-season conditioning plan for us and I'm planning to work even harder this off season."

Berry is also excited for the Celtics chances in 2023.

"We had a very young team this season and I believe we bring back like 17 starters from this past season. Everyone is already preparing and working towards next year and now we know what it takes to get to a state title game."