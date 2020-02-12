Libertyville (Ill.) sophomore offensive tackle recruit Josh Sears (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) recently made a visit to Central Michigan. Sears checks in and recaps his latest recruiting and more. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 here.

"It's really exciting to visit Central Michigan," Sears said. "I enjoyed getting to learn more about the school and the program."

Sears filled us in on his latest impressions from Central Michigan.

"I made my first visit to Central Michigan last weekend and overall it was a nice visit. Central Michigan is doing a lot of renovations to the facilities and once it's all done I'm sure it will be really nice. I had fun on the visit and the coaches at Central Michigan really liked my sophomore film. They asked me to remain in contact with them this spring."

Sears, who is also a strong student in the class room has also drawn some additional college recruiting attention this winter.

"I've also been in touch with a few coaches. Illinois, Western Michigan, Iowa and Kansas have shown some interest in me and I've also been getting a lot of different follows from college coaches on Twitter. Illinois invited me to a junior day visit in April and Western Michigan also invited me for a visit this spring."

Sears also reflected back on his 2019 sophomore season and how his game progress last fall.

"The game was really fast for me to start the season, and it was a really big adjustment because I played freshman football my freshman year and not up on the sophomores. I needed to make a lot of quick corrections after that first game and started making some bad habits. I felt much more comfortable in my second game and that's when things started to click."

So what part of his overall game is Sears working on to improve this winter?

"I'e been working really hard on adding more strength and good size. Between the weight room and lifting harder I've also adjusted my diet and eating a lot more protein."

Does Sears have a dream school?

"Wisconsin has always been my team. It's closer to home and they also offer a great education besides having a great football program."



Josh Sears has a scholarship offer from Central Michigan.