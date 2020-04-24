Naperville (Ill.) North junior outside linebacker prospect Adam Sturtz (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has been drawing increased recruiting attention this spring. Sturtz checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I've been just trying to stay busy during this pandemic," Sturtz said. "I have a home gym so I've been able to keep up with my workouts."

Sturtz filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Holy Cross, Brown, Cornell, Columbia and also interest from several other Patriot League schools. I was invited to a junior day event at Brown and I was hoping to make a few other college visits this spring but those have all been cancelled."

Sturtz, who was planing to play lacrosse at Naperville North this spring before the season was cancelled discussed life these days under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I get up early in the morning and get my work done on the E Learning system. Online learning has been going good and overall it's been a pretty easy transition. In the afternoon I get my workouts in at home. I definitely miss just being able to see everyone at school along with just working out with my teammates."

So what part of his overall game has Sturtz been working on to improve this spring?

"I've been able to gain over 30 pounds since the beginning of my junior year, so I've been lifting hard along with just improving my diet. I'm also working on my overall lateral quickness and just trying to improve my speed in general."

Sturtz is also excited for his 2020 senior season and is expecting big things this fall.

"It's definitely time for us to start winning again. We had a super young and inexperienced team last season and we bring back a really good group of kids from next season. Our defense is going to be very solid."

Does Sturtz have a dream school?

"My Dad went to Iowa State so Iowa State is my dream school."

