Chicago (Ill.) Marist junior outside linebacker prospect Colin Bohanek (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) has an impressive 2018 junior season for the Redhawks and head coach Ron Dawzcak. Bohanek has also seen his recruiting pick up this winter and checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"Lately I've been focused on working out for football along with getting ready for baseball season," Bohanek said. "My football recruiting has been going pretty well and I made a recent visit to Indiana State and I hope to make more visits soon."

Bohanek recapped his impressions from his Indiana State weekend visit.

"I had a good visit to Indiana State. The campus was nice and a bit bigger than I expected and Indiana State also had nice facilities. It was my first visit and everyone was nice and made us feel welcomed. I was able to talk with some of the coaches at Indiana State and they said that they want to see me in school this spring and watch one of my workouts. They also invited me to come back later this spring for another visit and to also stay in touch with them."

Bohanek has also been ion contact with several other schools this winter.

"Besides Indiana State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Kent State, Air Force, Western Michigan, SIU, Ohio and also Ball State. I'm going to try to get out to visit Air Force sometime this spring and I might add a few others if I can fit them into my schedule."

Bohanek also filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his overall game this winter.

"I've been working on adding more weight and size between my diet along with lifting. I've been able to add a lot more protein into my diet and it's been making a difference. I also want to be just a better finisher and be able to get a bit more power into each tackle."

Does Bohanek have a dream school?

"I grew up as a Notre Dame fan, hut the last few years I've become a big fan of Iowa. I have a lot of friends who go to Iowa who love it there."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com