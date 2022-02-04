Watch List: OLB Cory West

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior outside linebacker prospect Cory West (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) was a key part of the Cyclones defense in the Class 4A state title runner up finish last fall. West, who is also wrestling this winter for Sacred Heart Griffin checks in and recaps his recruiting and more in this update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2023 in the State of Illinois here.

"We have regionals this week for wrestling and that's been my main focus along with school," West said. "I'm excited for the regionals and I have a good feeling about this time around. I finished 5th in state last year and the top kids from last year have all graduated, but I know I still need to earn it on the mat."

West also filled us in on his football recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've been in contact with some college coaches this winter and I know we also had some coaches in school a few weeks ago. I've been in touch with the coaches from Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and also South Dakota the most this winter. I was invited to a spring practice by South Dakota. I also camped at Western Illinois last summer and that's the only school recruiting me that I've seen in person. I'm also getting new follows on Twitter from all of those schools along with some smaller level colleges."

So how did West perform on the field last fall and what grade would he give his performance?

"I would give myself a letter grade of A- from the season. I made a few mistakes during the season but I was able to make those corrections right away. I felt good about how I was able to make some big hits and how I was able to bring a lot fo quarterback pressures last season. I'm definitely working on improving my overall speed this winter along with adding some more good weight and strength."

So what do college coaches need to know about Cory West and what he brings to the table?

"I'm just a very competitive player and I love to just go out and compete at all times. My older brother Payton and I are constantly pushing each other in everything and I'm also not afraid to put in hard work."