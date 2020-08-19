EdgyTim - Watch List: OLB Max Lambert

Aurora (Ill.) Marmion Academy senior outside linebacker prospect Max Lambert (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was one of several impressive Class of 2021 names who emerged at the recently held Boom Fall Showcase camp in Naperville. Lambert fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"Overall I thought that the Boom camp was amazing," Lambert said. "It was a great opportunity to show what I can do going up against some great competition. I've only been to two camps so far this year and it just felt great to be out there and competing."

Lambert, who plays football and basketball at Marmion Academy filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I added an offer from Loras (D3) in Dubuque and I've been getting a lot of follows and looks from several different D2 and D3 schools this summer. I was planning to really get out there and show college coaches what I could this summer before COVID hit and cancelled everything. I went to a showcase camp in Kansas City which featured a lot of kids from Central Missouri and that went well. I was also planning to camp at Lindenwood, Augustana along with Southwestern in Texas but those camps also got cancelled."

Did the IHSA's decision to move the football season from the fall to the spring surprise Lambert?

"I think everyone on the team knew it was coming and our coaches prepared us for the decision. I was disappointed that we won't play in the fall and everyone wanted to play this fall, but now I'm focusing now on getting ready for the spring. I'm working on football for now along with starting to work in some basketball training and I'm just going to stay focused on getting ready for both seasons."

Lambert, who played on the varsity level for the first time in 2019 discussed his adjustment to the varsity level last fall along with what he's been working to improve upon this off season.

"I was definitely nervous at first last season and I felt like the Mount Carmel game (Week 4) was a big breakout game for me. I played well in that game and after that game I knew I could compete at the highest level. I gained a lot of confidence after that game and that really carried me the rest of the season. I've been working on just staying focused on my assignments. Last season I would at times try doing too much and would be out of position. I also grew 4 inches since my sophomore year so I've been trying to add more good weight and size along with keeping my speed up this off season."

Lambert also filled us in on what he does well on the field.

"I feel I make good reads and that I react well. I keep working hard just trying to get better every day and I'm excited for my senior season."