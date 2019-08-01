Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior outside linebacker prospect Reese Edwards (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) was a full time starter for the Cyclones and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard in 2018, and Edwards is also starting to draw increased recruiting attention this summer. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"I've been able to stay busy this summer between the college camps and our team camp," Edwards said. "These days it's just about working out and lifting and getting ready for the first day of practice on August 12th."

Edwards recapped his busy summer college camp travels.

"I ended up camping this summer at Lindenwood, Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois State and I also camped twice at Miami of Ohio. Overall the college camps were a very good experience. Every camp was different but they all were good and I was able to take something away from each camp. I really enjoyed the Lindenwood camp because it was the first camp of the summer and it just really got me back into football again. I was able to work with some great coaches at each camp and I had a lot of good conversations with the coaches. I would say that both Miami of Ohio and Eastern Illinois seem to be the most interested in me. I really like the coaches at both schools, plus my older brother Grant is already playing at EIU and my family has a lot of family ties to EIU as well."

So what did Edwards work on to improve his overall game this past off-season?

"I worked on adding some good weight and I was able to add close to 30 pounds from lifting and changing my diet. I also focused on just having better hands and better technique to fight off traffic and get to the football quicker. I also was able to keep my speed up and I ran my best 40 yard dash of the summer at the Miami of Ohio camp last week and that felt really good."

So does Edwards set any type of personal goals for this upcoming season?

"I'm a team first guy always. Coach (Ken) Leonard always has us write out a card with our team goals and personal goals for the year. My personal goal was to lead the team in tackles and I also want to get some interceptions this season. I believe I said I wanted to get 6 interceptions this season."

