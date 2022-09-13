Minooka (Ill.) junior offensive tackle prospect Brady Barrowman (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) was able to crack a very good and experienced Indians offensive line this season. Barrowman is no question an underclassmen name to watch for the Indians this fall and beyond. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2024 here.

"It's my first season starting on varsity and it's been going pretty well so far ," Barrowman said. "I was pretty nervous on opening night at first, but once that first play happened and once we started going all the nervousness went away and it was just football after that and I was fine."

Barrowman, who also plays travel baseball and also lacrosse for Minooka also made a recent game day visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I went to Miami of Ohio on Saturday for a game day visit with my teammates Donovan Anderson and overall it was a really nice visit. It was my first ever college visit as a recruit so we checked in, got our tickets and then I was able to see the campus along with seeing the facilities. Everything was really nice at Miami of Ohio and the coaches at Miami talked to us just for a little bit before the game. We had a chance to watch the pregame warmups on the sidelines and I also was able to meet the offensive line coach. They had maybe 30-40 kids visiting so we had a chance to watch the game and we had great seats. My Mom and Dad took us and they also came away really impressed with Miami. They really liked the campus and they just enjoyed the whole visit."

Has Barrowman been in contact with any other schools so far this fall?

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, and also Harvard also invited me for a game day visit. I've been getting more and more follows on Twitter from different college coaches and hopefully I'll be able to get out to see more schools in person soon."

Barrowman is also adjusting his weekly schedule after having to play last Thursday night, a rare Thursday night game for the Indians.

"It was a little strange playing on a Thursday night. It wasn't the worst thing but it was just a different feeling from playing compared to Friday night. We will play Friday's the rest of the season now which is good. The excitement of playing on Friday nights is just the best."

Does Barrowman have a dream school?

"When I was little I really liked Arizona State. Now I'm just more of a college football fan overall and don't have any one specific dream school."

