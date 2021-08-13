Watch List: OT Gabe Rosen

Evanston (Ill.) junior offensive tackle prospect Gabe Rosen (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) has started to draw more and more recruiting interest and attention this summer. Rosen checks in and recaps his summer college camp travels along with previewing his upcoming junior season in this latest update.

"Our practices have been fun so far," Rosen said. "The heat and humidity was rough for the first few days but I'm getting used to it now. It seems like we have the same excitement for the season except we have a lot less COVID restrictions to deal with this season."

Rosen, who will begin his junior year of high school on Monday filled us in on his summer college camp travels.

"I ended up camping this summer at Wisconsin, Northwestern and also Central Michigan. I was also invited to Kent State and Purdue for camps but unfortunately I couldn't make it out to those schools. Overall the college camps went well and was a good experience. It was the first time I've ever gone to a camp like that and it was good to work with a lot of different coaches. I was able to work on my overall technique and I was able to learn a lot and improve my timing and just my overall fundamentals."

Was Rosen able to get any feedback this summer from the various college coaches?

"I definitely was able to talk with a lot of the coaches. They talked to me to just keep working hard and get into good condition. They also want me to keep working on my technique and just get better with my hands.. They all said they want to also see my junior season video."

So which schools have started to follow Rosen this summer?

"I've gotten follows on Twitter from more and more coaches. I've been getting follows from Michigan, Iowa, Western Kentucky, Wisconsin, Northwestern and also Central Michigan."

How has Rosen's game progressed from the spring season?

"I'm definitely more aggressive in my pass protection compared to the spring season. I just feel like I have more experience now and I'm ready to take things to the next level with my game. I also want to show people I have much more active feet and hands this season."

Does Rosen have a dream school?

"Ohio State. I've just always have been a big fan of Ohio State growing up as a kid."