EdgyTim - Watch List: QB Aidan Gray

Naperville (Ill.) North sophomore quarterback prospect Aidan Gray (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) has been impressive this winter at various camps and showcase events. Gray, who played his 2019 season at the sophomore level for the Huskies is a name to watch. Get to know this latest name on the rise in the Class of 2023 here.

"I've been just trying to stay busy this winter," Gray said. "I've been working with Coach Greg (Holcomb) along with just trying to get out to as many camps and showcase events as I can. I was also suppose to be playing basketball for my school this winter but that's also on hold. I've been playing some AAU hoops in Indiana this winter just trying to stay in shape and ready whenever they reopen the season."

Has Gray begun to draw any recruiting attention so far this winter?

"I've been drawing some interest from colleges. I know that my coach (Sean Drendel) has been in touch with some schools. I've had interest from the coaches at Iowa, Purdue, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami of Ohio and Cincinnati. Notre Dame and North Carolina have started to follow me on Twitter. I'm just hoping to get a chance to get back on the field this spring and get some games in and show everyone all of the improvements I've been working on this past year."

Gray reflected back on his 2019 season and filled us in on how his game has progressed since the last time he played in a meaningful high school football game.

"2019 was a great opportunity for me getting to play up at the sophomore level as a freshman. The first game in 2019 I was a little bit nervous at first. After the first few snaps I got used to the speed of the game and felt very comfortable after those first few plays. I've worked hard on just being ready for all situations along with being able to use my legs more as well as my arm. I've been working with Coach Greg at Next Level since I was in 6th grade and he's helped me get my mechanics down and helped me be able to make all of the throws. I just feel that I'm so much better now compared to 2019 and I'm really a completely different player and person."

So how has online classes been going for Gray?

"Online learning has been going Ok and our teachers have done a good job with it. We are back all online for the next few weeks and then on January 25th we are suppose to go back to a hybrid system."

Does Gray have a dream school?

"I have a lot of school that I like and not just one specific school. I've always like Oregon along with North Carolina. When I was younger I visited North Carolina campus and I loved it there."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today