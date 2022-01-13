Watch List: QB Anthony Picciolini

Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy junior quarterback prospect Anthony Picciolini (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is a name to watch this coming season for the Redwings and head coach Pat New. Picciolini discusses his 2021 fall junior season, his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We are finishing up final exams this week," Picciolini said. "I've been staying busy over break by working out and training along with lifting with the team."

Picciolini was asked to break down his on the field play from his fall season along with grading his overall performance.

"I would give myself a grade of a "B" or a "B+" for the season overall. It took me a few early games to get past the learning curve at the varsity level and to also just get used to the speed of the game. I started slow the first few games but the Marian Catholic game was a big game for me. I threw for four touchdowns and it was really the game that got me on track for the rest of the season. It was really a strange season for us between the various COVID delays and we also had a ton of injuries all season long. I felt good about how I was able to limit the turnovers compared the the previous season. I also felt good about how I was able to get up to speed and how I was able to make progress in my reads.

Picciolini also recapped his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"I was able to make game day visit in the fall to Illinois when they played Wisconsin, and I also went to Northwestern to see them when they played Rutgers. I also went to a game at Ball State a few weeks after the season ended. I really enjoyed all of the game day visits. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Dartmouth, Columbia, Yale and Penn along with the schools I visited in the fall."

So what lessons will Picciolini take away from this past season to carry into the 2022 season?

"I really feel we need to have a strong summer and just have a return to normalcy. We had a messed up summer last season between the different COVID issues and we need to just work hard and be ready to go once the season starts. WeE also need to be able to handle all of the ups and downs in every season as a team and I feel really good about our team for next season."



