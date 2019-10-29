Elgin (Ill.) junior quarterback/athlete prospect Jeff Lomax (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) was impressive last Friday in leading the Maroons and head coach Anthony Mason to a 32-26 win over East Aurora which put Elgin into the Class 8A state playoff field. Lomax discusses his season and much more in this recruiting update.

"It was a fun game and a big win for us on Friday," Lomax said. "We needed the win to get into the state playoffs and we hung on and got the win. Now we are getting ready to play Oswego on Friday and we will be ready."

Lomax, who has thrown for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns so far in 2019 filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I've been hearing a little bit from some smaller schools but that's been about it so far. This season is really the first year I've gotten a chance to play a lot more quarterback and I also rotate out at receiver as well in our offense. This is my second year on the varsity but this year I've gotten a lot more playing time and I'm just trying to make the most of my season. Hopefully the college coaches will take a look at me this fall."

So what part of Lomax's game did he work and focus on improving coming into this season?

"I worked really hard on my decision making. I feel like the game has started to slow down a little bit for me this year. I also feel like I've been able to just be a better player this year. I also was able to spend a lot of time working all off season with my receivers and just getting our timing down. That hard work has really paid off this season."

Lomax, who also plays basketball for Elgin discussed what he feels are his strengths on the field.

"I take my role as a leader seriously. I try to really command the offense and help to keep everyone up on the team. I love to get to work and work hard every day to just het better. My favorite quarterback is Tom Brady because I'm a big Patriots fan, but I also really like Deshawn Watson's game as well."

Does Lomax have a dream school?

"I've been a big fan of Ohio State since I was a little kid. My older brother was always into Ohio State and we always watched Ohio State games on TV."

Lomax is also gearing up for his opening Class 8A state playoff game at Oswego on Friday night.

"Everyone was really excited when we won on Friday but now we have all refocused on this week right away. We want to play for our school, our town and just show the state what we can do in the state playoffs."

