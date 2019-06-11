Aurora (Ill.) Christian junior quarterback prospect Ethan Hampton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has his summer schedule fully underway, a schedule that is loaded with summer college camps along with his team camp. Hampton checks in and recaps his latest camps travels and recruiting news here.

"I've been just going to some college camps along with working with my team," Hampton said. "I've camped so far at Western Michigan, North Central College and also Northwestern on Friday."

Hampton recapped his Northwestern camp impressions from Friday.

"The camp at Northwestern went pretty good. I was able to get a decent amount of reps at the camp and it was a smaller group of kids involved which was good. I was able to reconnect with some of the Northwestern coaches who made in school visits over the spring to watch me throw. The coaches at Northwestern want me to stay in touch with them this summer and fall and overall the camp was a good experience."

Does Hampton have any other college camps planned for this summer?

"I'm planning to go to Iowa for a one day camp on June 23rd. Iowa was in school in the spring and I also made a visit out to see Iowa. The coaches want to see me in person this summer and I'm excited to go and compete."

Hampton is also balancing his team camp responsibilities this summer.

"We already started our team camp on June 3rd. We had practice last week and now we have two weeks off before we report back. We will also do some team 7on7 events like the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament in Arkansas along with the Red Grange 7on7 at Wheaton South later in June. We have a lot of young talent and our offense and defense will be as good or even better than last season."

Hampton is also working on improving his game this summer and discussed what he feels is one of the strengths in his overall game.

"I'm not afraid to fail. If I make a mistake or have a bad play I'll go right back to work and get it right."

