Watch List: QB Jayden Lawrence

Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Jayden Lawrence (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was one of several impressive quarterbacks who took part in Sunday's Throw It Deep weekly quarterback training session in Aurora, Illinois. Lawrence, who sat out the fall 2021 football season breaks down his recruiting and much more here.

"I transferred from Oswego East to Bolingbrook last summer but we had an issue with a class transferring over and I was ruled ineligible for the season unfortunately," Lawrence said. "It was a really hard fall for me but I tried to make the most out of the situation. I was able to do everything last season but play in games."

Lawrence, who is a very strong student the class room has remained ready to play (including working with Throw It Deep regularly) and can't wait for his 2022 senior season.

"I just can't wait to get out and play this coming season. I tried my best to help out the team as much as I could last fall. I was able to take part in practices and I was able to learn the offense and work with Coach (john) Ivlow and really learn the offense. Despite not playing, I felt like I was able to get a lot out of last season that will help me for the fall."

Lawrence has also embraced working with Throw It Deep led by founder Jeff Christensen in helping him stay sharp this winter.

"I've been with them for the past few years but I really started going regularly last summer. They really worked with me and helped me with my footwork, mechanics and my technique. They also helped me stay more balanced and just getting to go and compete each week was really important for me."

Despite not having any 2021 fall season video, some college coaches have been in contact with Lawrence so far this winter.

"We have been getting a lot of college coaches in school this winter and some of those coaches have watched us work out. The coaches from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Kansas State, South Dakota along with some others all seem interested, Those coaches have said they would be back in school this spring to watch me throw in person this spring."

Having two of the state's top underclassmen receivers in 2024 ATH I'Marion Stewart and 2024 WR/DB Kyan Berry-Johnson is also another plus this spring and upcoming fall season for Lawrence.

"Both I'Marion and Kyan are great players and great people on and off the field. We have a team that's loaded with talented backs and receivers and I just can't wait to finally get a chance to throw to them on the field in the fall."

So what should college coaches know about Jayden Lawrence this winter?

"They should know that I'm a leader who is the first one in and the last one to leave. I'm a student of the game and I'm a hard worker who just gets the job done every day."