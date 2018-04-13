Yorkville (Ill) sophomore quarterback prospect Josh Beetham (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is a name to watch in the Class of 2020. Beetham was able to make a few recent spring break college visits and recaps his impressions from his visits and more. Get to know this prospect to watch here.

"I was able to head out to Arizona on spring break and I was able to make a few college visits," Beetham said. "I also went up to Michigan Sate last Saturday for it's Spring Game."

Beetham, who plays for Boom Midwest 7on7 this spring recapped his spring break travels.

"I visited Arizona State and it went great. It was my first visit to Arizona State and they have a lot of newer facilities. I also had a chance to talk to one of the recruiting coaches at Arizona State and I was really impressed with what they have to offer. I also enjoyed seeing all the Pat Tillman tributes around the school. I also went to Northern Arizona and had a chance to watch a spring practice. I had a chance to talk with Northern Arizona quarterbacks coach Aaron Pflugrad and that went well."

Beetham also recapped his Michigan State spring game impressions.

"I really enjoyed seeing the Michigan State spring game. I was able to talk with quarterbacks coach Tim Salem for a while which was good. I was also impressed with the amount of fans at the spring game. Coach Salem said that they want me to come back this summer for a one day camp. Coach Salem also said that they usually recruit quarterbacks on the later side and that he wants me to remain in touch."

Beetham, who saw his 2017 season end early because of injury discussed what he's been working on to improve his game this off season.

"I have been working hard on adding more strength. I was able to play just three or four games at the most last season because of an injury. I've been also working on being quicker with the football and just learning more about the position including reading defenses better. I'm working with a few quarterback coaches including Greg Holcolm this off season."

Does Beetham have a dream school?

"My dream school has always been Notre Dame. Ever since I was a little kid I was always a Notre Dame fan. I actually have a picture when I was a one year old wearing Notre Dame gear."

