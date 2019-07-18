Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior quarterback recruit Justin Lynch (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is locked into the Caravan's team camp this week as Lynch is fighting to earn a starting spot running the Caravan offense. Lynch, who is the younger brother of Mount Carmel head coach Jordan Lynch recaps his summer along with his latest recruiting news and more here.

"We are in the second week of our team camp," Lynch said. "Everyone has been working hard and it's been going good for us so far."

Lynch filled us in on adding his first scholarship offer this past spring from Temple.

"The offer from Temple was exciting. It was my first offer and it was just a great feeling to have a school like Temple believe in me. I still don't know a lot about Temple yet to be honest. I know the school has a lot of history and tradition along with offering strong academics. I haven't had a chance to visit Temple just yet and I'm hoping to go visit them maybe sometime after my season."

Lynch also was able to take part in a few college summer one day camps earlier this summer.

"I was able to camp at Northwestern along with Northern Illinois. I thought that both camps went well and I was able to talk quite a bit with the coaches from both schools. The coaches gave me some good feedback and they said that they want me to make sure I get them my junior video and to also stay in touch with them."

Yet Lynch has put all recruiting attention on the back burner for the remainder of the summer and the fall.

"My focus is to just go out and compete for a spot. This team has a lot of the same leadership from a season ago, but obviously some kids graduated and we need some younger guys to step up. I plan on being one of those younger guys who steps up."

So what did Lynch focus on this past off-season to improve his game?

"I definitely focused on adding some good weight and my goal is to get to 190 pounds. I also worked hard on just being able to read the defense better and to just understand and recognize different coverages better. Last year was my first year in the spread so I feel like I've been able to make a lot of progress this off season."

So what is it like playing for your older brother as head coach?

"Well, he was always someone I looked up to growing up, but the main different now is that I see him everyday. When he was playing and coaching I didn't get to spend a lot of time with him so that's changed. On the field I look at him as just another coach on the field, but off the field it's a totally different feel. We seldom talk about football and it's more just about everything else we have going on these days."

