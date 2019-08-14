New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior quarterback prospect Kevin Conway (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) might have been one of the most excited players in the State of Illinois on Monday when the first day of practices began. Conway, who missed a large majority of his 2018 sophomore year on the varsity because of an early season injury is a name on the rise in the Class of 2021. Get to know Kevin Conway here.

"The first day of practice was fun," Conway said. "I just can't wait for the season to get here. It was hard sitting and missing out last year and it was a lot of work to come back but now I'm ready to go."

Conway was able to take part in some various college camps this past summer.

"I camped this summer at Lindenwood, NIU and also Iowa. The college camps were a good, fun experience. I was able to work with some different coaches at each camp and I was also able to get some good feedback from the different coaches. I've stayed in contact with the coaches from NIU and Iowa along with a lot of different schools from the MAC (Mid American Conference) along with Iowa State this summer. They want me to just stay in touch and they all want to see my early season video highlights."

So what part of his game did Conway focus on improving this past off season?

"I really focused on improving the mental side of the game. I watch a lot of film now and study defenses more now than I ever did before. I want to be able to better understand the defenses and get us into better situations."

Conway is also excited about the Celtics upcoming 2019 season.

"This year just feels different. The team just seems much more committed and everyone is working really hard and is very focused. Everyone also gets a long great on the team and I'm really excited about the season."

