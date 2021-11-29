Watch List: QB Matt Vezza

Elmhurst (Ill.) York junior quarterback prospect Matt Vezza (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) is coming off a terrific junior season for the Dukes. Vezza was a key in leading the Dukes to a 8-2 record along with making the IHSA Class 8A state playoff field for the first time in a decade. Vezza checks in and breaks down his just completed junior season and more here.

"The season didn't end the way we wanted it to but we still had a lot of success," Vezza said. "We posted an 8-1 regular season and made the state playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Our goal in summer camp was to go 9-0 in the regular season. The biggest win for us was the Glenbard West win and it was really a big boost for the team and the football program."

Vezza, who is also a very strong student in the class room (who was also named as an all conference player and All State Academic team) this fall filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have been in contact and getting follows from several different Ivy League schools like Dartmouth, Harvard and Penn. I camped with Western Michigan in the summer and I've also made a game day visit to Illinois State recently and I also went to a game day visit earlier this fall to Yale. I've also been in touch with coaches at different levels including some D3 schools."

Vezza also filled us in on his off-season plans.

"I'm putting a big emphasis on lifting along with putting on a bit more good weight and strength. I'm also already back throwing with Throw It Deep and Coach (Jeff) Christensen. I'm also planning to run track for my school in the spring."

Does Vezza have a dream school?

"I really don't have any one specific school to be honest. My Mom is a Michigan fan and my Dad is a Penn State fan so growing up it was about those two schools as a kid."

