Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior quarterback prospect Michael Brescia (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is having a breakout season for the Red Devils (7-1) and head coach Brian Griffin. Brescia checks in and recaps his season so far along with his latest recruiting news and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"We lost to Glenbard West on Saturday (20-17) in overtime," Brescia said. "They are a great team and it was an awesome atmosphere. I just tried to not focus on the crowd and the noise and just focused on doing my job."

Brescia, who has thrown for 1,100 yards and has added 23 touchdowns so far in 2019 filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"My recruiting has started to pick up. I've been in contact so far with both NIU and Colgate the most. Western Michigan has also been in contact. I made a game day visit to NIU when they played Ball State a few weeks ago and it was a really good experience. It was my first visit to NIU and everything was nice, plus it's really close to home. The coaches at NIU al seem like good guys and they explained that it's a longer process for quarterbacks. They want me to stay in touch with them and they also want to see more of my video this season."

Does Brescia have any additional visits planned?

"I'm going to get out to visit Western Michigan sometime soon. With the state playoffs starting it's hard to really plan anything since we don't really know when we will play until the week before the game."

Brescia is also excited to extend his junior season in the post-season but before getting into playoff mode, Lyons Township (4-4) awaits the Red Devils on Friday.

"It's going to be a huge game for us on Friday against Lyons. Our old head coach is now at Lyons (Dan Hartman) so we have a lot on the line this week for sure. Everyone is pumped and excited for this week's game plus Lyons needs to win to get into the playoffs."

Does Brescia have a dream school?

"I really have been a fan of Northwestern. Northwestern is just a great school that offers a very strong education along with playing Big Ten football."

